BTS’ Jungkook lights up 2023 Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK – Amidst the pouring rain on New York City’s Grand Lawn in Central Park, the 2023 Global Citizen Festival emerged as the epicenter of global change on Saturday evening, marking historic moments in both music and advocacy. Adding to the excitement of this remarkable event is the highly anticipated performance by BTS’ Jungkook (sometimes styled as Jung Kook).

Jungkook’s electrifying performance of his chart-topping hit single “SEVEN,” featuring a surprise appearance by Latto and a medley of BTS’ chart-topping hits, including “Dynamite” and “Butter” had the Great Lawn audience erupt in excitement. The K-Pop superstar also unveiled an exclusive sneak peek of his forthcoming single “3D”.

Jungkook with Latto at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival (Photos by Troi Santos/BM)

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival marked significant strides in tackling the escalating global food insecurity crisis. In response to the impassioned pleas of global citizens for immediate action, President Emmanuel Macron of France made a momentous announcement via video message, pledging a remarkable $150 million to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

This commitment stands as the most substantial contribution by any government in its 13th year. In addition, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norway’s Minister of International Development, wholeheartedly pledged $90 million to support the same cause, further amplifying the collective effort to combat food insecurity.

Amidst star-studded tributes and performances, Global Citizen Festival 2023 made history by securing commitments and pledges from world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to address pressing global issues. From fighting hunger to promoting gender equity and combating climate change, the festival showcased the power of collective action.

“At a time when some leaders are walking back their promises, your actions deliver impact. So don’t stop taking action. We can’t wait for someone else to take action. We have to take action NOW,” emphasized Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

Global Citizen Festival, proudly presented by Citi and Cisco, is made possible by the unwavering support of global partners like Accenture, Delta Air Lines, P&G, TimesLIVE, and Verizon, as well as campaign partners Bridgewater Associates, Motsepe Foundation, and World Wide Technology. This year’s festival also featured performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill with a surprise appearance from the Fugees, Red Hot Chili Peppers, 3RACHA, Conan Gray, Anitta, and more.

Global Citizen’s commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing issues remains unwavering. As the festival continues to grow and inspire, it remains a beacon of hope, demonstrating that together, we can make a difference.

Image credits: Troi Santos





