PHL students bag medals in 35th International Olympiad in Informatics in Hungary

Once again, the Filipino has proven itself as world class, exhibiting academic excellence amid fierce international competition.

Three Filipino students achieved the country’s best overall performance in the recently concluded 35th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in Szeged, Hungary, held from August 28 to September 4.

The Philippine team was composed of Cassidy Kyler Tan from Ateneo de Manila Senior High School, Jerome Austin Te from Jubilee Christian Academy, Filbert Ephraim Wu from Victory Christian International School, and John Lloyd Allas from City of San Jose Del Monte National Science High School.

They brought home one silver medal courtesy of Tan and two bronze medals courtesy of Wu and Te.

The contestants were chosen by the National Olympiad in Informatics Philippines (NOI PH), the premier programming olympiad of the Philippines for high school students. The program is supported by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).

“The International Olympiad in Informatics has just concluded, and the Philippine Team bagged one silver and two bronzes, making it the best overall performance of the country ever!” said NOI PH in a Facebook post. “Congratulations and thanks for making the Philippines proud!”

The DOST-SEI also congratulated the winners through its Facebook page as it always gives its full support for such undertakings.

“Young Filipino students showcased STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] excellence at the international stage once again!” the agency said. “Your hard work and dedication paid off! We are proud of you!”

The IOI is an annual international informatics competition for high-school students. This year it was attended by 351 contestants from 87 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany.

