Poomsae bets Perez, Ninola target PHL’s first medals in Asian Games

HANGZHOU—King Patrick Perez and Jocel Lyn Ninobla plunge into taekwondo action in individual poomsae hoping to win the country’s first medals Sunday in the 19th Asian Games.

“They’re both ready,” taekwondo official Rocky Samson said on Saturday before a 90-athlete Philippine contingent joined the opening ceremony for the 45-nation competition featuring 10,500 athletes.

Perez and Ninobla are two of 12 jins sent here to see action for Team Philippines supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Perez is ranked No. 4 in his category while Ninobla is slightly favored to advance to the next round.

The jins are hoping to repeat the magic of 2006 in Doha where a Philippine team bagged two silver and three bronze medals.

“It’s hard but we will try our best,” Samson said. “That’s our challenge.”

Olympian champion Kurt Bryan Barbosa, meanwhile, will banner the free sparring team along with multi-titled Samuel Morrison and Kirstie Ellaine Alora.

The other members of the team are David Cea, Arven Alcantara, Veronica Garces and Jubilee Briones.

In the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang edition in Indonesia, the taekwondo jins finished 10th overall after winning three medals, including two in team poomsae.

Pauline Lopez won the individual gold in Indonesia.