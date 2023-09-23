Olympic silver medalist Petecio faces Taiwanese victim in Tokyo anew in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU—Nesthy Petecio’s Olympic silver medal-winning fists get tested immediately at the 19th Asian Games when she climbs the ring Sunday against featherweight top seed of women’s boxing Lin Yu Ting of Chinese-Taipei.

The 32-year-old Petecio was drawn right away against Lin, whom she beat the last time they crossed paths, 3-2, in the round-of-16 match at the Tokyo Olympics.

But boxing coach Ronald Chavez said the Asiad is an entirely different ballgame for Petecio, who bagged a silver in the 2020 Olympiad.

“She’s up against No. 1, she beat Lin in Tokyo that’s why she didn’t medal,” said Chavez shortly after the draw on Saturday. “Nesthy mustn’t be complacent.”

Boxing competitions carry an added load in this year’s Asiad as it also serves as a qualifier to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Four Filipino boxers will also have their hands full on opening day, including Tokyo bronze medal winner Eumir Marcial.

The 27-year-old Marcial, also a pro boxer, takes on Mongolia’s Ganzorig Badmaarag of Mongolia in his first foray in the 80-kg division hoping for an explosive start for Team Philippines supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Another Olympian, Irish Magno, will be up against Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan in women’s 54 kgs, while Ira Villegas clashes with 21-year-old bet Yesugen Oyuntsetseg of Mongolia in women’s 50 kgs.

Mark Ashley Fajardo takes on Tashi Wangdi of Bhutan also on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam makes his debut in the 57-kg class against Abu Jaja of Jordan, Aaron Jude Bado fights in the men’s 51 kgs against Thitisan Panmod of Thailand and John Marvin takes on Nepal Ra of Nepal in the heaviest class at 92 kgs.

Only Marjon Pianar drew a bye in his opening bout in the men’s 71 kgs to advance to the next round.

The Philipines didn’t win gold in Indonesia four years ago with Rogen Ladon clinching a silver medal and Paalam and Marcial accounting for a bronze each.