New record company features music reflective of Filipino spirit

ON September 8, Merriam-Webster posed this question on its Instagram account: What is the most overused word in your industry?

At the time, my answer was “curate,” a word that reminds me of museums and archeology but one which lifestyle brands use to describe everything from a collection of clothing to ingredients used in a dish.

But if there was a second most overused word, it would most probably be “viral.” Everyone in the lifestyle and entertainment industry wants their artist, product, or service to go viral, even if you, as a journalist, know that it won’t.

In music, we have seen the shift in the trend of music platforms from physical to digital as music lovers gain easier access to artists. On the other hand, artists now have more opportunities and channels to get their music heard as digital platforms strengthen the connective power of music more than ever. Artists are able to reach a wider audience and have the opportunity to go viral.

Artists have gone viral thanks to TikTok. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s Licence” went viral in 2021 and this led to huge anticipation for her upcoming album. TikTok helped her become even more famous. Jack Harlow went viral because of “What’s Poppin?” and thanks to TikTok, he became a household name. Another artist whose song became big on TikTok was Doja Cat with “Say So.” Our very own SB19 has gone viral several times on TikTok in the past couple of years but “Gento” has really outdone its predecessors and even K-pop idols have done the “Gento” challenge on TikTok.

Recognizing this, Viral Records aims to gather Filipino artists who live and breathe music, are willing to collaborate and put in the hard work, and have a story and message to tell through their songs. These are the three qualities that Viral Records believes that can make an artist go viral.

“Of course, we won’t just stop there. We call ourselves Viral Records because we want to change the notion of what viral is. Once our artist goes viral, it has to be continuous. Basically, they’ll be viral all the time,” said Cons of Viral Records.

Viral Records doesn’t just want to churn out songs that will go viral. The recording company has multiple creatives that work hand in hand to provide holistic training for its artists.

“On top of helping our artists create their music and sound, we will also train them in personal branding, stage presence, navigating through social media, and so much more,” said Patsy of Viral Records.

The goal of Viral Records is for its artists to mirror the Filipino spirit. These artists tell stories from their childhood. They talk about their personal experiences and they take inspiration from people around them. Their sound is a universal one that Filipino audiences will recognize and resonate with.

Viral Records introduces a number of impressive artists. They include a four-member, student-led band Top Notch, and a five-member, province-hailing band Noodlez to experimental producer and songwriter Jefn, and jazzy, soulful singer and songwriter Chandler.

“We’re so excited to play our music live and hear the audience cheer. We can’t wait to meet our fellow artists and learn from industry experts. It’s definitely a dream come true, and our journey is finally starting,” shared Top Notch.

Top Notch’s song “Pagbigyan” was recently released along with its mini EP, which is now streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Google Play Music. The song talks about unrequited love and how the person wants to try to reach out to the other person despite the uncertainties. That person, it seems, believes in trying at the risk of getting hurt than not putting their feelings out there. The songs in the mini EP also include “Halaga” and “Fallin In Love Again.”

Watch out for the exclusive grand launch of Viral Records this coming October. Follow Viral Records on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

KIM BUM HOLDS MANILA FAN MEETING

IF you watched Boys Over Flowers, you probably swooned over Kim Bum. Viu Scream Dates, 2023 Between U and Me is your chance to get up close and personal with the charming actor who is also known for his captivating roles in K-dramas ,like Ghost Doctor and Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

The Manila fan meeting will be held at the New Frontier Theater on September 22. The Cebu Fan Meeting will be at the NUSTAR Convention Center the next day, September 23.

Tickets for both fan meetings are available now and can be purchased through www.ticketnet.com.ph and www.smtickets.com.

Image credits: Viral Records





