‘Juana’s Table’ book launch delights guests at S Maison

Here’s your chance to make your fave Pinoy food with a healthy twist!

Filipino cuisine with a healthier, modern twist took center stage as cookbook author and culinary enthusiast, Juana Manahan-Yupangco, unveiled her latest masterpiece, “Juana’s Table,” at the newly-opened Villeroy & Boch Boutique in S Maison on September 20.

“We have partnered with Juana this year not only because of her impressive credentials, but because she is a mom like many of you. A mom who simply wants her kids to live healthier lives. Hence, a plant-based diet which is not only affordable, but clean and sustainable,” said SM Supermalls Vice President for Corporate Marketing Grace Magno.

The launch was a feast for the senses as Juana walked guests through the plating of one of her favorite recipes, Rick’s Kadyos Salad, on Villeroy & Boch dinnerware.

Juana recently secured her master’s degree in Food Security and Nutrition from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. The recipes from her cookbook integrate clean ingredients with the rich tapestry of Filipino cuisine; infusing a healthier, plant-based take without sacrificing flavor and variety.

In addition to the culinary delights, the event also featured a captivating session on floral arrangements and tablescapes presented by floral expert, Maria Parsons. Using exquisite Villeroy & Boch products and local vegetables & flowers, guests were shown the art of table setting and creating stunning floral displays that complement Juana’s delectable creations.

Afterward, guests were treated to a delicious dinner courtesy of La Creperie. With a delectable array of dishes that cater to the most discerning palates, La Creperie added another level of artistry and elegance to the event.

The book launch event was a testament to the enduring appeal of Filipino cuisine and its ability to empower healthier choices among Filipinos. Through Juana’s cookbook, local vegetables were infused into the recipes in order to transform familiar ‘comfort food’ into ones that are plant-based.