GCash bags ‘HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023’ award

THE country’s no. 1 finance super app GCash was recently hailed as one of the best employers, this time by the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023. GCash chief people officer Robert Gonzales, along with president and CEO Martha Sazon, received the recognition during the awards night held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay.

The awards program is organized by HR Asia, the most authoritative publication for senior HR professionals with over 200,000 monthly average unique visitors and 300,000 monthly average page views, having readership segments that include HR officers, HR managers, senior management, ‘C’ level executives, and consultants across the Asian countries. It is among the publications of Business Media International (BMI), which is one of Asia’s leading business-to-business publishers.

The awards are given annually in Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Citations given to companies based on HR Asia’s Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey, which is one of the largest employee engagement surveys across Asia.

“We are truly honored to receive yet another recognition for our continued commitment to employee well-being. Here at GCash, our goal is financial inclusion in every possible way. Aside from our customers, we also aim to bring the benefits of financial inclusion to our valued employees,” said Gonzales.

Just a few months ago, GCash also received the Great Place to Work Certification and was included in the top companies to work for by LinkedIn. With their most recent recognition by HR Asia, GCash cements its commitment to prioritizing employee well-being and action through people-oriented programs and initiatives that can build the success of any business organization. However, the company’s dedication to creating an exceptional workplace goes beyond individual rewards and revolves around the trust employees have in their leaders.

To learn more, visit www.gcash.com.