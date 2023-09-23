EU beckons students, academicians, researchers to this year’s ‘most exciting’ higher education fair

PROMOTING student mobility and the pursuit of academic excellence, the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines and EU member-states’ embassies are organizing this year’s European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) 2023.

The fair will be held onsite on September 30 and October 1 at the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City, with its online edition to be streamed on October 2 at ehefphilippines.com and through the EHEF’s Facebook page: @ehefphilippines.

The biggest and longest-running education fair in the country, EHEF will offer a unique chance for Filipino students, professionals, academe, researchers, and university officials to engage with EU’s top higher-education institutions (HEIs).

Recognizing that education knows no geographical boundaries, this year’s theme “Pathways to Excellence” shows the EU’s commitment in offering Filipino students an immersive platform to explore diverse fields of study, and unlock unparalleled opportunities on a global scale.

In his welcome message to prospective participants, Ambassador Luc Véron said “the EHEF reflects [our pledge] to provide a diverse array of opportunities, resources, and insights for Filipino students interested in pursuing their higher education in the EU.”

Véron furthered that “our theme ‘Pathways to Excellence’ acknowledges the need for higher education to adapt to the demands of globalization and internationalization, [as well as] the quality and variety of the EU’s offer.”

EHEF 2023 will feature 85 HEIs and diplomatic missions participating on-ground and online from Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Finland, and Sweden.

“Language corners” will be available to those who are interested in learning a new language. On-site seminars will be hosted by the EU member-states’ embassies and cultural institutes. Engaging sessions will provide in-depth information on higher education systems, “student life” in the EU, research grants, and scholarship opportunities like “Erasmus+,” “Horizon Europe,” “Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions,” and “Jean Monnet,” which are open for students and educators alike.

This year’s Philippine regional hubs include the University of the Cordilleras and Wesleyan University for Luzon, as well as Xavier University-Cagayan de Oro for Mindanao. University-partners are Ateneo de Manila University (European Studies Programme), De La Salle University-Manila, Holy Cross of Davao College, Lyceum Philippines University-Cavite, Mabalacat City College, University of Santo Tomas-Manila, and Visayas State University.

This yearly fair is jointly organized with the Commission on Higher Education, with support from professional organizations and media partners.

Registration and entrance to the fair are free of charge. Interested participants may visit ehefphilippines.com for more information, or @EHEFPhilippines on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X. Online sessions on October 2 will be streamed and uploaded through EHEF Phils.’ FB page.