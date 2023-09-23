Chinese Ambassador leads rites marking China’s Founding Anniversary

Chinese Ambassador Plenipotentiary H.E. Huang Xilian led celebrations for the 74th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China at the BGC Shangri-La Hotel in Taguig City on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Cabinet secretaries, senators, and other businessmen.

Among those in attendance were officers of the ALC Media Group, led by its Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon (6th from right); Benjamin V. Ramos (5th from right), President of CNN Philippines and BusinessMirror; and Atty. McNeil Rante (4th from left), Aliw Broadcasting Corporation EVP and General Manager.

Photo by BERNARD TESTA