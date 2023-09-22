Spiker Progella has back injury

HANGZHOU—Kylem Progella couldn’t bear the pain of a back injury and had to withdraw from their scheduled women’s volleyball game against Thailand on Thursday in the 19th Asian Games.

Progella and Grydelle Matibag thus handed the walkover victory to Taravadee Naraphornrapat and Kongphopsarutawadee of Thailand at the Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volley Center in Ningbo.

Progella suffered the injury in their match against Kin Teng Tam and Ken Lai Lei of Macau on Thursday.

“She hurt her back so we decided not to play anymore,” team manager Mayi Prochina said. “We asked her the level of pain from a scale of 1 to 10 and she said 7. So we decided to just warm-up for compliance and withdraw from the match.”

The Progella-Matibag tandem wrapped up its pool play campaign with a 2-2 win-loss card to still progress to the knockout stage.

“The important match are the quarterfinals. She needs to recover so her condition will improve,” said Prochina, a member of the team that clinched gold in indoor volleyball at of the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993.

“We have yet to know our opponent in the quarterfinals. We still have a drawing of lots,” she said.