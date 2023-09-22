Shooters aim to end 65-year medal drought

HANGZHOU—Olympians Jayson Valdez and Paul Bryan Rosario lead a national shooting team pressed hard to end an Asian Games gold medal drought that has lasted more than two generations.

Valdez and Rosario will have veterans Amparo Teresa Acuna, Hagen Topacio, Joaquin Miguel Ancheta, Franchette Shayne Quiroz and rookie Enrique Enriquez as teammates in ending that drought that’s lasted 65 years.

The last time the Philippines struck gold in shooting was in 1958 in Tokyo when Martin Gison ruled the men’s air rifle open and Adolfo Feliciano topped the men’s small bore rifle 3 positions.

“This is the crème dela crème of Philippine shooting. Expect some nice performance from these two,’’ said Philippine National Shooting Association secretary general Iryne Garcia, referring to Valdez and Rosario. “We also have rookie Enrique who is currently doing well and pistol shooter Franchette.”

“We’re expecting to give it a little push,’’ added Garcia, who arrived Friday with the team at the Athletes Village.

Rosario, who saw action in the 2012 London Olympics, is entered in the men’s skeet while Valdez, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian, will try his hand in the men’s 10m air rifle, 50m rifle 3 positions and air rifle mixed team.

Also joining the team are 2008 Beijing Olympian Eric Ang (men’s trap and trap team), Carlos Carag (men’s trap and trap team) and Elvie Baldivino (women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol). Topacio will also compete in the men’s trap, Enriquez in the men’s skeet along with Ancheta and Quiroz has been lined up in the women’s 10m air pistol.

