ROTARIANS FETE OPOSA

Atty. Antonio “Tony” Oposa Jr. (second from right), a legal luminary and tireless environmentalist, and recipient of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, receives a Certificate of Appreciation as a keynote speaker from Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) President Rafael Alunan III (second from left), RCM Past Director Beda Fajardo (left), and District Governor-Elect Joaquin “Jackie” Rodriguez Sr. (right) during the Rotary Club of Manila 12th Weekly Membership Meeting for Rotary Year 2023-2024 at the Manila Polo Club, Makati City on Thursday.

Oposa led the filing of—and secured – a mandamus from the Supreme Court ordering a dozen government agencies to clean up the Manila Bay and key waterways.

ROY DOMINGO