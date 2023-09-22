Pope Francis accepts resignation of San Pablo Bishop Famadico

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Buenaventura Famadico from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of San Pablo for health reasons, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) News reported on Thursday.

The decision was based on Famadico’s recent hospitalization for “a serious heart ailment,” according to CBCP.

“We pray for the healing and recovery of Bishop Ben, who endured ten years of pastoral service to the faithful of San Pablo,” said CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin.

The 67-year-old priest has served as the Bishop of San Pablo since 2013.

Meanwhile, the Pope has appointed Bishop Mylo Huber Vergara of Pasig as the apostolic administrator sede vacante of the diocese in Laguna province.

Vergara is the current CBCP vice president. He will oversee the diocese until a new bishop of San Pablo gets appointed.

“We also pray for Bishop Vergara who will pastorally govern the said diocese until a new bishop is appointed by the Holy Father,” Pantin said.

Image credits: Maurizio Brambatti/Pool Photo Via AP





