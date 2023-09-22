Philippines, Canadian frigates complete ‘bilateral sail’ in WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday announced that guided missile frigate, BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) and the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Ottawa (FFH-341) have completed a “bilateral sail” operation in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Thursday, September 21.

“The joint sail is part of the Philippine Navy’s regular engagements with its partners in the Philippines’ maritime zones. Bravo Zulu to all the personnel of both ships and those who planned this activity,” AFP public affairs office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto said in a statement.

The activity started around 7:23 a.m. Thursday when the two ships met and established radio communications with one another at the vicinity of Malampaya Natural Gas Platform.

The two ships also performed maneuvers for “Officer of the Watch” (OOWs) that lasted until 10 a.m. that day.

Last September 4, BRP Jose Rizal joined up with US Navy destroyer, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), for a division tactics mission.

Both events signify the shared commitment of the Philippines, United States, and Canada in promoting a rules-based international order in the West Philippine Sea and a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.