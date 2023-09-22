Oona Insurance makes flight delays into moments of delight 

Hardly a day goes by without a passenger recounting how an airline spoiled their trip due to delays. Data tells us that 30 percent of flights are delayed and one disruption caused, perhaps by damaged plane checkups, rundown runway, or stormy weather, leads to consequential customer frustrations.

Starting September 7, 2023, Oona will turn these frustrations into moments of delight with the launch of its innovative Smart Flight Delay Insurance targeted at the Filipino traveling community https://smart-flight-delay.myoona.ph/travel-delay/. When a traveler comes across such setbacks, Oona alleviates the flight delay experience with an instant lounge voucher the moment a delay is announced, turning the moment of inconvenience into a moment of delight.

Oona’s Smart Flight Delay Insurance offers paperless and instantly accessible purchase options on its website (myoona.ph). In addition to this, Oona has enabled the purchase via Whatsapp and Chatbot, all with GenAI capabilities, the first in the Philippines.

“Oona is focused on becoming the best customer driven provider of non-life insurance in Southeast Asia and we want to start by solving a very common pain point of Filipinos – the inconvenient experience concerning flight delays,” Oona Insurance Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Abhishek Bhatia said. Besides this, we’ve also solved another pain point by making the product totally paperless and no hassle of filing claims.

“We see a great opportunity to serve the Philippines as demand for international travel has started to return to normal. We are excited to lead the way in disrupting and providing cutting edge products that are truly valuable to Filipinos,” Bhatia explained.

What makes our product appealing, Oona Insurance Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Zandueta maintained, is its affordability to all Filipino international travelers. For just ₱149, a customer can spend their time in the comfort of a lounge during a travel delay which in general circumstances would just “grin and bear it”. In addition, this covers not just the departure, but up to 4 flights in the itinerary, including return flights. And if a person is traveling with family/friends, up to 3 additional persons can be added for only ₱119 each. Moreover, an individual is also covered for personal accidents – either injuries or death – (for up to ₱10,000) when riding as a passenger.

“The booming travel industry, disruptive financial services market and digitally savvy consumer in the Philippines are all triggers for Oona to offer this innovative solution. We are looking forward to growing not only this line of business but all our upcoming products via partnerships to serve more Filipinos.” he added.

As part of the initial set of online offers, Oona will also offer Travel and Compulsory Third-Party Liability (CTPL) Insurance via the same online channels – making it convenient and hassle free for customers.

Oona’s launch in the Philippines is part of the group’s expansion strategy in Southeast Asia as it seeks to grow deeper within existing geographies. Its diverse product portfolio, strong distribution relationships and robust infrastructure deliver Oona an immediate foothold in the region upon which to build its business.