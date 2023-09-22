NUCLEAR-FREE WORLD

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo joins Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they gather for discussions on the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) during an event hosted by Japan, the Philippines and Australia, non-nuclear weapons defense partners, on September 19, 2023, in New York.

Kishida pledged to lead the struggling global nuclear disarmament effort, proposing discussions between nuclear weapons states and non-nuclear weapons states to revive the 1993 FMCT, with the support of Global South nations. Japan also plans to allocate ¥3 billion ($20 million) to establish Japan Chairs at overseas research institutions and think tanks, aiming to foster discussions bridging the gap between deterrence and disarmament.

AP/CRAIG RUTTLE