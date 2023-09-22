LRMC to conduct rail replacement works for better system reliability

MANILA, Philippines, — LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) is set to carry out rail replacement activities in the reversing or turnback area of its Baclaran Station from 20 – 24 September 2023 as part of the company’s continuous railway upgrade program.

To complete the necessary engineering works efficiently and safely, LRMC will close a section of its Baclaran reversing tracks resulting to constraints in train movements, train deployment, and usage of station platforms for loading and unloading passengers.

This arrangement is also expected to impact LRT-1’s train timetable and headway (or the time interval between two successive trains) increasing it from the current 4 minutes to approximately 5 minutes.

“As the LRT-1 system continues to cater to our growing ridership, LRMC commits to providing a safe and reliable transportation system. We would like to ask for the kind understanding of our commuters and apologize in advance for the temporary inconvenience as we conduct these rail renewal activities needed for improved LRT-1 experience. We also continue with the deployment of our new 4th Generation trains to carry more passengers, with five train sets already in commercial service,” LRMC Chief Operating Officer Rolando J. Paulino III said.

LRMC expects its LRT-1 operations to normalize by next Monday, September 25. The riding public is requested to be guided accordingly and plan their trips ahead of time given the temporary adjustments in LRT-1 operations.

