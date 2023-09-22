Grab deepens commitment to PHL economic empowerment and skills development, launches GrabAsenso program

Grab Philippines, the nation’s leading superapp, continues to take bold strides towards fostering the equitable success of its partners with the launch of GrabAsenso, a comprehensive program designed to uplift the lives of Grab’s vast network of driver- and merchant-partners, as well as everyday Filipinos.

This multi-faceted initiative aims to drive sustainable growth and advancement across five (5) critical pillars: Earnings and Capital, Innovation and Growth, Livelihood Creation, Community Building and experiences, and Education and Skills Development.

In the wake of the pandemic-induced digital shift, followed by the rising demand for human capital development in the country, Grab recognizes the pivotal role of education and skills development. Grab remains steadfast in ensuring its communities of partners and merchants throughout the country are well-equipped with the essential skills needed to thrive and succeed on the platform.

Empowering Merchants and MSMEs: Under the GrabAsenso umbrella, Grab has launched various merchant upskilling programs, with the flagship initiative being the Merchant Masterclass. This hybrid training program, with four face-to-face sessions conducted in Manila, Bacolod, and Iloilo early this year, equips independent business owners, particularly MSMEs, with crucial knowledge in areas such as digital advertising, cost-effective marketing and growth strategies, and micro-financing. Expert trainers from Grab and industry leaders like Mastercard, Capital PH, and Bayan Academy led these sessions, which welcomed over 250 Grab merchant-partners.

Grab Merchant Masterclass gathered merchant-partners across its platform to cover the latest trends in digital advertising, cost-effective marketing and growth strategies.

Recently, Grab has also launched a web-based version of the Merchant Masterclass, further democratizing access to these valuable knowledge-sharing sessions, and making them readily available to a broader audience of merchant-partners. This digital initiative is accessible through various platforms — including social media channels and Grab’s dedicated Merchant App, ensuring a wider audience of merchant-partners can benefit from it.

Prioritizing Road Safety

Safety is an integral part of Grab’s DNA. The superapp is at the forefront of safeguarding the safety of not just its passengers but also its driver- and delivery-partners. Grab conducts regular safety assessment exercises to enhance the skills and knowledge of its drivers.

In the first quarter of 2023, around 10,000 GrabFood and GrabExpress delivery-partners underwent comprehensive mandatory safety training sessions. This included rigorous quality checks on tactical skills, vehicle maintenance, and participation in virtual road safety and consumer handling training.

In partnership with CEMEX, Grab also launched Listo Tayo! Safety Program, training over 700 driver- and -delivery partners on life-saving road practices, road hazard avoidance, and road safety discipline in the second quarter of this year.

MOVE IT requires every aspiring rider-partner to undergo a stringent skills assessment exercise and road safety course prior to official onboarding on the platform.

Homegrown motorcycle taxi company MOVE IT, through its strategic partnership with Grab, also conducts high-level hybrid training sessions for its rider-partners upon onboarding. The sessions cover tactical skills assessment, road safety, driver guidelines, and MOVE IT app usage.

Through these initiatives, Grab is able to ensure that 99.99% of rides occur without safety incidents.

Accessible Educational Tools

Grab understands the value of providing accessible educational tools for its hardworking partners to help them fulfill their upskilling and reskilling goals at their most convenient time. GrabAcademy, integrated into the driver and merchant apps, offers exclusive and free access to a wide range of educational programs, covering topics like road safety and computer basics.

Grab actively delivers upskilling materials to its partners through in-app messaging and social posting, offering insights into road safety, passenger handling, and Grab tech enhancements.

“Cultivating a truly empowered Filipino society is our utmost commitment at Grab Philippines. And we are embarking on this mission starting with the vast communities of drivers, riders, and business owners on our platform. Through initiatives such as GrabAsenso, we are deepening our sincere commitment – not only in creating livelihood opportunities but also in equipping our partners with the skills and knowledge critical to thriving in a very dynamic, digital-first era,” shares Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz. “Our success is firmly intertwined with theirs, and together, we are shaping a brighter future – one where empowerment is a pervasive reality,” adds Vera Cruz. ”

As GrabAsenso’s Education and Skills Development pillar continues to expand, it shall remain seamlessly aligned with Grab Philippines’ commitment to the government of creating 500,000 meaningful livelihood opportunities for Filipinos. Grab is proud to be a reliable partner in the nation’s journey towards economic empowerment and long-term development.