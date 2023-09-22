Former Marikina mayor and legislator Bayani F. Fernando passes away at 77

Former Marikina Representative and mayor Bayani “BF” Fernando died on Friday. He was 77.

Fernando, who is also a former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), was reportedly fixing something on the roof and fell and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Quezon City.

The city government of Marikina is also mourning the death of Fernando who was the mayor of Marikina from 1992 to 2001. Fernando also served as Marikina First District representative from 2016 to 2022.

In a statement, the MMDA said they are deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Fernando who served the Authority from June 5, 2002 until November 25, 2009.

A mechanical engineer by profession, Fernando used scientific and practical approaches in his quest to solve the problems of Metro Manila.

A man of few words, Fernando is known to be a workaholic and a disciplinarian among MMDA employees.

Under his helm, he put the MMDA in the spotlight. He was the person behind the rapid bus lanes and the “Metro Gwapo” campaign transforming the region into a livable metropolis.

While chairman of the MMDA was also appointed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways in 2003.

“Thank you very much for your contributions. Rest now, Sir, for you already got the job done,” the MMDA said.

“Lived up to his name Bayani”

Meanwhile, Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said that he and his wife Kate are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of Fernando.

“BF lived up to his name Bayani. A worthy people‘s leader, with ambition and vision for our country! He was a hard worker and expected that ethic from his co-workers. He led by a code of discipline as he believed that values are the sure pathways to human development,” Gordon said of his vice presidential running mate in 2010 presidential elections.

“We respected each other as TRANSFORMERS and not transactional leaders. We ran together with the hope of getting a 12-year partnership offering continuous strong, firm, and fair leadership towards uplifting our people through change commitment and continuity. We were proud that each of us gave an example or measure of what our people can be proud, dignified not through handouts or dole-outs but through a hold on, fight on, self reliant people,” Gordon recalled.

Gordon said that they ran together because they offered choice, a track record of good governance and not empty, meaningless popularity.

“He and I knew it was almost quixotic. We refused to fear, be mediocre, or to suffer in silence or be complicit. There are not enough words for our dreams!” We mourn but will not be forlorn,” Gordon added.

“Kate and I grieve with his wife Marides and their daughter Tala and her husband and child. We won’t just look back but we must all find the strength to continue to strive and not to yield! Fare thee well Bayani,” Gordon said.