UB bags three golds, 1 silver at close of ROTC Games Luzon leg boxing meet

UNIVERSITY OF BAGUIO, bannered by Christopher John Manipon and Betty Mae Churping, captured three golds and one silver at the final day of the kickboxing competitions of the ROTC Games at the Tagaytay City Combat Center on Thursday in Tagaytay.

Both just a shade over five feet, Army cadets Manipon and Churping made short work of their separate foes in the 57 and 52-kilograms, respectively, in the finals of the meet jointly organized by the Department of National Defense and Commission on Higher Education.

Manipon scored a technical knockout win with one minute and 23 seconds to go in the second round to outclass PLT College Inc.’s Novem Lozano of the sportsfest also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Office of Sen. Francis Tolentino.

A BS criminology sophomore student like Manipon, Churping struck Cavite State University’s Marina Reina Bantaya with a hard left sidekick to the face, forcing her rival to retire just 46 minutes into the first round of the sportsfest backed by the Tagaytay City government led by Mayor and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

UB Dominic Boligan added the third gold after subduing University of Batangas-Lipa’s Aaron Carl Recinto 3-0 in the men’s 63.5kg division of the tournament supported also by the Indang City government of Mayor Perfecto Fidel.

Pamantasang Lungsod ng San Pablo’s Pauline Gallardo foiled UB’s sweep in outpointing Jinky Agtulao 2-1 in their women’s 60kg clash.

Navy cadets and PMMA campaigners Geron Mark Pugao, Klenov Rei Pacada, Pauline Minya Isabella Sta. Rosa also had a mint each in dispatching their separate foes in impressive fashion.

Pugao was all over University of Cagayan Valley’s Lloyd Anthony Bunagan in recording an RSC (referee stopped contest) win in the men’s 60kg division. Sta. Rosa won 3-0 over University of Cagayan Valley’s Agnes Prudenciano in the 60kg class.

Pacada stopped Liceo de San Jacinto Foundation’s John Colin Tanada in the first round in a Navy 63.5kg clash Army Tarlac State University’s Richerstone Angelo Fesetan beat Ifugao State University’s Harold Jay Puhi 2-1 in the other Army men’s 60kg clash.

In arnis, Army cadet Hearnette Jade Arellano of Isabela State University ruled the men’s non-traditional single weapon in anyo (forms), Navy cadet Mikee Tungcul of University of Cagayan Valley won in the same event and John Edrick Papa of Palawan College was tops in the Air Force division.

In the women’s side, Army cadet Avygail Ummas of Ifugao State University won the women’s anyo (forms) in the non-traditional single weapon, Ronama Esquita of University of Cagayan Valley did the same in the women’s Navy division, and Miel Frankie Rono of Tanauan Institute took the mint in the Air Force division.

All the gold medalists qualified for the ROTC Games national finals scheduled later this year.