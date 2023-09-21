TECNO’s GGWP Season 1 dominates Esports Scene during star-studded Grand Finals

TECNO recently concluded the first season of their POVA 5 Series powered GGWP Tournament last September 7, 2023 at the SM North Edsa Annex.

The GGWP is an amateur mobile legends tournament hosted by TECNO Philippines with the goal of fostering aspiring gamers and giving them an avenue to hone their skills and talents and of course deliver an unparalleled gaming and entertaining experience for every Filipino just like the POVA 5 Series. Out of 400 aspiring teams registered, only 16 teams made it to the qualifiers and battled it out in the land of dawn throughout the weekly elimination series all the way through the grand finals.

Star-studded Grand Finals

The Grand Finals was attended by some of the biggest names in the esport scene from AkokiDogie (also serving as the TECNO Chief Gaming Officer), Ghost Wrecker, Thirdy, Sainty, AJ, and Shin Gonzaga. Making things more epic, the esports community was in for a surprise as they also got to witness that the TECNO-sponsored team Minana Esport and the 2023 International Esports Federation 15th World Esports Championship winner AP Bren having a best of 3 showmatch with Minana Esports taking the win at a 2-0 standing. On the same day, TECNO also hosted its DAYO Series Semi-Finals.

Well-loved professional shoutcasters Hans Galeria, Chantelle, Manjean, Shin Boo, and Athena Rika also casted during the live matches.

Z4 Esports wins the first-ever TECNO GGWP Tournament

After an intense best of 3 match, Z4 Esports was named as the Grand Champion when they defeated the Digital Devils (DD) Pro Gaming with a 2-0 standing. E4 Sports went home victorious with P150,000 along with 6 new POVA 5 Pro 5G phones. All is not lost for first runner up team DD Pro Gaming since they still got to take home 75,000 pesos. Meanwhile, second runner up team Rough World Gaming took home 25,000 pesos. The GGWP Season 1 had the biggest prize pool in the history of TECNO amateur tournaments having a P250,000 total prize pool along with 6 new POVA 5 Pro 5G phones.

Aside from garnering over 400+ registrations, the GGWP Season 1 set the bar high as it reached 1.4M viewership during its livestream at the official TECNO Facebook page. This feat is a statement to the brand’s dedication to make gaming accessible to every Filipino and truly dominating the esport scene.

Bringing the gaming to the next-level, TECNO also announced its POVA 5 Series Road Show where aspiring gamers can now try first hand the POVA 5 Pro 5G. TECNO will have a booth at select malls throughout September to October where gamers can experience the unparalleled gaming power of the #POVA5Pro5G. On top of this fans will also have a chance to win amazing prizes and meet their gaming idols! Check out below the full schedule.

TECNO ranks number 1 during the 9.9 sale

In the same momentous day, TECNO Mobile Philippines kicked-off its Super Brand Day Sale on TikTok Shop and ranked 1st position during the 9.9 Sale, achieving a 300% GMV increase compared to August. In case you missed discounts, don’t worry because TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G and TECNO POVA 5 are still available on TECNO’s TikTok Shop, Lazada, and Shopee. While the TECNO POVA 5 Pro is now available offline.