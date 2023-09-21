SSS runs after employers with ₧1.2M in delinquencies

STATE-run Social Security System (SSS) issued last Wednesday notices of violation to four erring employers in Santa Mesa, Manila, for incurring a total of P1.2 million in delinquencies.

The issuance of the notices was under the agency’s “Run After Contribution Evaders,” or “Race,” that seeks to ensure that employers are complying with their obligations under the Social Security Act of 2018, according to the SSS.

“The erring employers incurred a total of P1.2 million delinquencies consisting of P1 million unpaid contributions and more than P207,000 penalties, which affects the social security coverage of 20 employees,” a statement from the SSS read.

The SSS said two of the erring employers are in the construction industry while one is in the retail sector and the other being in real estate business. All of them were found to be not remitting the monthly contributions of their employees, SSS added.

“Among the four delinquent employers, a construction company incurred the highest contribution delinquency of more than P497,000, broken down into over P356,000 unpaid workers’ contributions and over P141,000 penalties,” it said.

“Based on SSS records, the establishment failed to remit the social security contributions of its six employees from July 2019 to December 2022,” added the government financial institution.

Last month, the SSS issued notices of violation to eight employers in the Makati Central Business District with a P6.64-million total estimated delinquencies. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/11/sss-issues-nov-vs-8-delinquent-employers-in-makati-city-cbd/)