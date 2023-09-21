SMDC dominates DOT Property Philippines Awards 2023

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) has once again emerged triumphant at the prestigious DOT Property Philippines Awards 2023. SMDC clinched the coveted “Developer of the Year” title for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its unrivaled excellence in the property sector.

In addition to securing the esteemed “Developer of the Year” award, SMDC proudly garnered a slew of other accolades for its developments, solidifying its status as a transformative force in the real estate industry. These awards underscore SMDC’s unwavering commitment to creating sustainable and complete communities that cater to the evolving needs of Filipino home seekers.

The DOT Property Philippines Awards serves as a hallmark event that recognizes and celebrates the pinnacle of achievement within the Philippine real estate landscape. It also highlights the invaluable contributions of the property industry to nation-building.

Among the notable awards bestowed upon SMDC at the 2023 DOT Property Philippines Awards are:

ZEAL Residences – Best Affordable Condominium

HOPE Residences – Best Investment Property for South Luzon

JOY Residences – Best Investment Property for Central Luzon

LEAF Residences – Best Condominium Landscape Design

MINT RESIDENCES – Best Condominium Architectural Design

SANDS RESIDENCES – Best Lifestyle Condominium Development

ICE TOWER – Best Mixed-Use Development (Office and Modern Residential Development)

These accolades not only showcase SMDC’s unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence but also demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for more Filipinos.

SMDC’s consecutive victories at the DOT Property Philippines Awards stand as a testament to its transformative vision and unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth through the development of vibrant, sustainable communities.

As SMDC continues to set industry standards and redefine urban living in the country, it reaffirms its pledge to make homeownership a reality for Filipinos across the nation.

For more information about SM Development Corporation and its award-winning developments, follow SMDC on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, or visit the SMDC website.