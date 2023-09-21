Megaworld: Sales of Bacolod condo to hit P5B

Property developer Megaworld Corp. on Wednesday said it expects to generate some P5 billion in sales from its fifth residential condominium development inside its 34-hectare Upper East township in Bacolod City.

The 26-storey Kensington Sky Garden will be its tallest residential development among its Visayas townships to date and is scheduled for completion in 2029, the company said.

The project is a two-tower residential development offering 643 smart home units located at the corner of Upper East Avenue and Bentley Street, just across Landers Superstore.

“This new Megaworld residential property is envisioned to be another iconic landmark that will redefine Bacolod’s growing skyline as both towers will be highlighted by illuminated crowns that dazzle at night,” the company said.

“These illuminated crowns of both towers will also house the glass-clad sky lounges for residents to enjoy the panoramic views of the city, the mountains and seas, and the nearby islands.”

The building will offer units ranging from studio and executive studio of up to 40 square meters, one bedroom of up to 56 square meters, two-bedroom of up to 90 square meters and three-bedroom of up to 110 square meters.

All unit sizes have either a balcony or a lanai, the company said.

Each unit at Kensington Sky Garden will be equipped with a wireless smart home system and devices with WiFi routers that can be accessed remotely using a dedicated phone app, allowing residents to control several unit features, such smart fixtures and appliances.

The second level will serve as the central amenity area for both towers.

There will also be a private dining hall that has its own bar and kitchen for intimate dining events and gatherings, and a function room that can accommodate up to 126 persons in a banquet setting.

There will also be sky decks at the 14th and 26th levels of each tower, and a shared outdoor sitting lounge at the 5th level.

The other four residential developments inside the Upper East are One Regis, Two Regis, One Manhattan and Herald Parksuites, which have a combined units of 1,028.

By next year, the company is also expected to start the construction of the 300-room Kingsford Hotel and the Upper East Mall.