LRC to conduct rail replacement works

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said on Wednesday it is conducting rail replacement activities for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1.

The company is replacing rail in the turnback area of its Baclaran Station as part of its railway upgrade program from September 20 to September 24.

To complete the necessary engineering works efficiently and safely, LRMC will close a section of its Baclaran reversing tracks resulting to constraints in train movements, train deployment, and usage of station platforms for loading and unloading passengers.

With this, the LRT-1’s timetable and headway will be increased from the current 4 minutes to approximately 5 minutes.

“As the LRT-1 system continues to cater to our growing ridership, LRMC commits to providing a safe and reliable transportation system,” LRMC COO Rolando J. Paulino III said.

“We would like to ask for the kind understanding of our commuters and apologize in advance for the temporary inconvenience as we conduct these rail renewal activities needed for improved LRT1 1 experience. We also continue with the deployment of our new 4th Generation trains to carry more passengers, with five train sets already in commercial service.”

LRMC expects its LRT-1 operations to normalize by September 25.