Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar launches ‘Handog Karunungan’ book donation initiative

In a heartwarming display of her passion for education, Las Piñas Congresswoman Camille Villar recently led a storytelling session with children at Fatima Subdivision in Barangay Zapote, Las Piñas. The event was part of Villar’s “Handog Karunungan” book donation initiative, aimed at nurturing young minds through the gift of books and other school supplies to local child development centers.

With an infectious enthusiasm, Villar captivated the young audience with tales that sparked their imaginations through the pages of colorful and interactive books.

The “Handog Karunungan” book donation drive is an ongoing effort spearheaded by Cong. Villar to provide child development centers in Las Piñas with the tools they need to promote literacy, encourage community involvement, and foster a sense of togetherness and shared responsibility for the future. The books provide a treasure trove of engaging reading materials that will not only entertain but also educate the children, fostering a lifelong love for reading and learning. Aside from the books, Villar also provided bags and other school supplies to the students.

Cong. Camille Villar distributes bags and other supplies to the kids.

Cong. Camille Villar spends time with day care students in Barangay Zapote, Las Piñas

Las Piñas Cong. Camille Villar launches “Handog Karunungan” book donation initiative for local daycare centers in Las Piñas.