Lady Altas, Blazers seek to seal V-L title duel

IT IS going to be an exciting Friday semifinal Game 2 battle with University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and College of Saint Benilde facing their respective rivals in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge championship at the Paco Arena in Manila.

They are hoping for a repeat of their Game one win last Wednesday.

A victory by the Lady Altas against the top-seeded Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in 10 a.m. would send them in the finals, while the Lady Blazers also seek a win over the University of the East Lady Warriors at 12 noon which will also earn them a slot in the championship round.

The Lady Altas upended the Lady Tamaraws in a thriller of a duel, 25-21, 28-26, 26-24, in their best-of-three series opener last Wednesday with the Las Piñas-based squad confident but wary of the latter’s threat.

Reigning NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol, whose 13-hit, nine excellent digs and eight receptions helped power Perpetual Help past FEU, is again expected to lead the team’s assault and draw FEU’s defense in an attempt to give the other Lady Altas scoring opportunities.

But expect the Lady Tamaraws to deliver their counter-attack with Kezia Bedonia and Faida Bakanke hoping to get the support from the rest of the squad lacking in their previous outing.

The Lady Blazers, last season’s bronze medalists, shoot for a season sweep against the UE Lady Warriors.

Clo Mondeñedo will again stand at the forefront of CSB’s attack as the Lady Blazers aim to score a follow-up to their 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 win over UE and Caseiy Dongallo last Wednesday and seal their stint in the finals of the tournament sponsored by Bola.TV, Beyond Activewear, and Mikasa.

The men’s action is also expected to stir up interest with University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University setting out against FEU and De La Salle, respectively, with the same goal – notch another win and forge a title showdown in their side of the battle.

GBoy De Vega and the rest of the Golden Spikers will go for back-to-back Finals stints as they take on Dryx Saavedra and the Tamaraws at 2 p.m.

Jian Salarzon and the Blue Eagles will look for a third straight win and a season sweep against JM Ronquillo and the Green Spikers in the 4 p.m. main game.