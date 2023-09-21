Conrad Manila secures 5th consecutive win as leading conference hotel in PHL

Conrad Manila has won the “Leading Conference Hotel in the Philippines” at the esteemed World Travel Awards, solidifying its position as the unrivaled destination for discerning business travelers and event organizers.

The achievement highlights Conrad Manila’s unwavering commitment to providing delegates with a seamless MICE experience by offering customizable packages that cater to their needs, providing top-of-the-line A/V equipment, a dedicated lounge area for attendees, and top-notch service from dedicated team members.

As the hotel continues to lead in the field of conference hospitality, it remains dedicated to elevating experiences for its patrons, aligning with Hilton’s 2023 Travel Trends’ focus on creating exceptional moments for travelers.

“Conrad Manila stands as a beacon of smart luxury and innovation in the world of conference hotels in the country. We take pride in providing innovation through our cutting-edge equipment across our multiple spacious and exquisite event spaces,” says Fabio Berto, General Manager of Conrad Manila. “What truly sets us apart, however, is our unwavering dedication to personalized service and our ability to tailor packages to meet the unique requirements of each and every guest.”

Boasting an expansive 1,975 square meters of space, including 11 versatile meeting rooms and 347 exquisite guest rooms, the hotel caters to groups of all sizes. The pillarless Grand Ballroom, accommodating up to 1,000 guests, along with five other multi-functional event rooms, offers state-of-the-art A/V technology, internet access, and intelligent lighting to ensure an unparalleled event experience.

Over the years, Conrad Manila has successfully hosted a diverse array of events ranging from corporate meetings, big pharmaceutical conferences, to high-profile international sporting gatherings. As the preferred choice of domestic and international companies and associations, Conrad Manila has established itself in setting the bar for luxury meetings and events by guaranteeing a world-class experience to all guests from inside its function spaces, to its top restaurant options — Brasserie on 3 and China Blue by Jereme Leung, and C Lounge, its vibrant bar overlooking the Manila Bay sunset which offers the perfect setting for a night cap.

The World Travel Awards, a renowned award-giving body in the travel industry, annually recognizes and celebrates excellence in the global tourism and hospitality sector. Conrad Manila’s repeated triumph in this category reaffirms its position as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in the Philippines.

Conrad Manila invites guests seeking expertly crafted conference experiences in the region, where every detail is tailored to perfection. For more information, please visit conradmanila.com.