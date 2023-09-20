PBBM bares plan to increase rice buffer stock in NFA warehouses

The looming tight supply of rice in the global market next year due to the El Niño phenomenon prompted President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to announce on Tuesday the government’s plan to increase the country’s stockpile of the food staple.

In his speech during the distribution of confiscated smuggled rice in Zamboanga City, the Chief Executive mentioned he wants the National Food Authority (NFA) to raise the volume of its rice buffer stock, were rice is tapped in times of emergency.

“We will add more. We will have a higher buffer [rice] stock so that we will have—we will not see a sudden spike in price [of rice],” Marcos said in Filipino.

NFA traditionally tries to maintain 300,000 metric tons (MT) of rice buffer stock, which will be sufficient for about 9 days based on the country’s demand for the food staple.

Last month, NFA reported its existing buffer stock dwindled to just 60.819.95 MT, which will only last for two days.

On Monday, Marcos announced NFA would start replenishing its buffer stock using a new buying price range for farmers.

Under the new price range, NFA will pay P19 per kilo to P23 per kilo for dry palay (unhusked rice) and P16 to P19 per kilo for wet palay.

Aside from a high buffer stock, Marcos, who is also the concurrent Agriculture Secretary, said the government would boost local rice production.

He noted the said interventions are necessary since the droughts from El Niño next year will greatly reduce farm production.

“We will closely monitor the needs of our citizens so no one can say they suffered hunger due to insufficient rice supply,” Marcos said.

Several countries, including China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore are bracing for the effects of El Niño by buying rice to fill up their reserves causing a spike in the price of the food staple in the global market, according to the President.

The government implemented a P41 per kilogram (kg) price cap for regular milled rice (RMR) and P45 per kg for well-milled rice (WMR) to stabilize the local price of the food commodity.

It also started the distribution of confiscated smuggled rice last Tuesday to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

This includes the 1,500 sacks of premium quality rice, which were part of the 42,180 smuggled sacks of rice worth P42 million forfeited by the Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga.