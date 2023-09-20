HONOR to complete 2023 X series with affordable yet powerful HONOR X6a, X5 Plus, and Pad X9

Manila – After the viral HONOR X9a 5G with the superb HONOR X8a, X7a, and MagicBook X laptops made waves earlier this year, comes the equally powerful reinforcements HONOR X6a, HONOR X5 Plus, and HONOR Pad X9 unveiling on September 26! Catch it live on Facebook http://bit.ly/HONOR90Lite5G to win prizes including a brand-new HONOR smartphone!

“We continuously beef up our HONOR X Series to cater to those who want quality products at a budget-friendly price point. We want our HONOR fans to look forward to this launch as we will be unveiling our most affordable offers yet. Super storage and long battery life, we’ve got you covered,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

HONOR X6a and HONOR X5 Plus

Both HONOR X6a and HONOR X5 Plus sports ultra-large 5,200mAh battery that can support up to 17.8 hours of video playing, 13.5 hours of TikTok browsing, or 15.5 hours of music streaming on a single charge. When the day comes to an end, the HONOR 22.5W SuperCharge enables the smartphone to be quickly charged to 31% with just 20 minutes of charging.

HONOR X6a and X5 Plus sport a 50MP Main Camera – rarely seen in smartphones within the same price range – allowing users to capture their life moments in vivid detail, day and night. On the front, the 5MP Front Camera produces high-quality images that can be instantly shared with friends and family.

HONOR Pad X9 is the tablet of your dreams!

HONOR empowers users with HONOR Pad X9 which prides a revolutionary 11.5″ 120Hz 2K Fullview Display, Surround 6 Speakers, and a 4G RAM + 128GB ROM Large Storage Capacity. With these, you can now see more and enjoy more while enjoying an impressive refresh rate, definition, and performance!

Catch the unveiling of these exciting devices live on Facebook this September 26

Be ahead of the curve and add to cart these smart devices now, then check out on September 26!