Beauty & Beyond Anti-Aging and Aesthetics 2.0 Series by DMark Beauty continues

DMark Beauty Corporation, the global beauty expert, recently concluded the much-anticipated second installment of its Beauty & Beyond Anti-Aging and Aesthetics series on September 13, 2023 at Seda BGC.

Organized by beauty-prenuer and CEO, Nikki Tang, the conference brought together doctors, medical experts, and enthusiasts in the field to explore the evolving landscape of beauty and aesthetics.

The gathering also highlighted new and effective products and innovations that are revolutionizing the field and enhancing people’s journeys towards ageless beauty. These products are classified into the three tiers of the Beauty Pyramid for skin health.

Protection. The base of the pyramid covers products that protect the skin, such as photoprotection (Heliocare oral and topical products, particularly H360 Pigment Solution Fluid SPF 50) and DNA repair enzymes (Photozyme products, all laced with DNA Repair Enzymes).

Renewal. The second tier are innovations that provide skin renewal, including alpha hydroxy acid, or AHAs (NeoStrata products) and retinoids (NeoStrata Potent Retinol Complex, Endocare Retinol Serum and Endocare Retinol Intensive Serum).

Activation & Regeneration. Finally, the highest tier are activation and regeneration products, such as growth factors (Endocare Concentrate, Endocare Tensage Concentrate) and peptides (Glowbiotics).

Neostrata products, exclusively distributed by DMark Beauty

Attracting an impressive turnout of 100 attendees, Beauty & Beyond Anti-Aging and Aesthetics 2.0 featured a stellar cast of speakers, including Dr. Claudia Samonte, FPDS, Dr. Irene Gaile R. Vitas, FPDS, Dr. Lucia Lourdes C. Fores, FPDS, Dr. Maria Teresita Gabriel, FPDS, and Dr. Gisella Adasa, FPDS, each delivering valuable insights and empowering attendees to embrace their unique path to beauty.

Nikki Tang, Beautyprenuer and CEO of DMark Beauty Corporation, expressed her delight at the conference’s success, stating, “The Beauty & Beyond Anti-Aging and Aesthetics 2.0 Conference was an incredible opportunity for us to empower individuals on their unique journeys to ageless beauty. We plan to introduce more insightful topics and resource speakers as we continue the series. Stay tuned for more exciting events in this series!”

DMark Beauty Corporation is the house of dermatological skincare products like Aknicare, Bioderma, Biretix, Coverderm, Endocare, Heliocare, Isispharma, Neostrata, Puressentiel, Sebamed, Teoxan and much more. For more information about DMark Beauty Corporation and its initiatives, please visit https://dmarkbeauty.com/ follow social media accounts https://www.facebook.com/dmarkbeauty and https://www.instagram.com/dmarkbeauty/