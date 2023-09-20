Air Force tracksters complete golden sweep in ROTC Games in Cavite

Fullbright College, led by Glyzzel Ann Monsanto, completed a golden sweep of its athletic events to rule the women’s 4×400-meter relays in the Air Force women’s division of the ROTC Games Luzon eliminations at the Cavite State University track oval here on Wednesday, in Indang Cavite.

Monsanto was again at the forefront of Fullbright’s assault, fueling the squad that included Kianah Bonbon Jean Claire Agawin and Hannah Trishia Viloria to a runaway triumph in five minutes and 31.0 seconds in the tournament organized by the Department of National Defense and Committee on Higher Education.

Monsanto likewise accomplished a golden quadruple, counting her victories in the women’s 100 and 200-meter runs and the 4×100-meter relay, for the honor as the most bemedaled athlete in the Games also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Office of Sen. Francis Tolentino.

University of Cagayan Valley’s John Andre Ponce also had a prolific performance in anchoring his squad to victory in the Navy men’s division of the 4×400-meter relays in 3:59.80 in the competition also backed by Tagaytay City government led by Mayor and Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino.

Ponce also dominated the men’s 100 and 200 meters and the squad’s runner-up finish in the men’s 4×100-meter relays. He was the top medalist in the Navy men’s division of the Luzon qualifiers also hosted by Indang City Mayor Perfecto Fidel.

“Just what I have said before, we didn’t expect to win like this because we don’t focus that much on sports. So we are very happy to win medals here in the ROTC Games,” Monsanto said, who saw action in the women’s long jump and triple jump of the 2018 and 2019 Palarong Pambansa held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur and Davao City, respectively.

She credited teacher-coach Socorro Dasilio, a Palaro veteran, for training them despite the limited time for the competition that resulted in their success.

In kickboxing matches at the Tagaytay Combat Sports Center, Army cadet Krys John Dumangeng of Kalinga State University won impressively, scoring a third-round technical knockout win over Don Mariano Marco State University’s Ian Espiritu Ledrhon in the men’s 63.5-kilogram division.

Cavite State University had something to cheer for as hometown bet Maria Bantaya scored an easy 3-0 triumph over University of Batangas-Lipa Queen Dhylan Ortega in the women’s 52kg class.

Bantaya’s teammate Nicolas Rendon was not fortunate after suffering a second-round TKO loss to PLT College’s Novel Lozano in the second round of their 57kg clash in the men’s Army division.

University of Baguio’s Christopher John Manipon also had a first round TKO victory after the referee stopped the contest against John Paul College’s Sandy Galario in their 57kg encounter.