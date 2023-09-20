100,000 kilos of trash collected by over 17,000 volunteers across SM Malls nationwide

SM Cares continues to drive active participation in ocean conservation by taking part once again in this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day last September 16, 2023, Saturday.

SM’s goal was to gather the biggest haul of trash and marine debris. This year’s efforts amounted to over 100kg collected with the support of SM’s biggest participation since 2015 – 15 SM malls in 12 locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This enabled more volunteers, totaling 17,026 SM employees and members of various sectors to join more clean-ups throughout the country.

SM spearheads numerous cleanup drives throughout the year in support of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). In line with this year’s UN Ocean Decade Challenge, Sustainably Feed the Global Population, SM’s projects on water conservation, including the recycling and treatment of water from handwashing and rainwater harvesting, highlights the importance of community initiative in minimizing pollution, protecting fisheries and helping maintain potable water sources for everyone.

“We all have a responsibility to help protect and safeguard our marine environment, its resources, and the communities it serves,” said SM Supermalls Vice President for Corporate Compliance and SM Cares Program Director for the Environment Engr. Liza B. Silerio. “A cleaner ocean means a better future for generations to