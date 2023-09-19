vivo, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the vivo V29 5G, a smartphone that promises to redefine your visual experience.

With its cutting-edge features and stunning design, the vivo V29 5G is set to captivate Filipinos with its crystal-clear display and advanced eye protection on September 25, 2023.

Crystal-clear display for cinematic experience

At the heart of the vivo V29 5G is its remarkable 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, boasting a massive 6.78-inch full high definition (FHD) screen with a mesmerizing 3D curved design.

This combination makes vivo V29 have the clearest display in the history of the V Series, providing users with a larger viewing area. It makes every visual element come to life with astonishing clarity and vividness.

The vivo V29’s display supports an astounding 1.07 billion colors and an almost cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, ensuring your content is displayed in rich and natural colors. With a pixel density of 452 pixels per inch (PPI), you’ll discover new details in your favorite videos and images that you never knew existed.

The HDR10+ certification takes your visual experience to the next level by presenting videos with a high dynamic range, resulting in breathtaking contrasts and lifelike imagery.

The 120Hz screen refresh rate is perfect for gaming enthusiasts, offering an accelerated pace that surpasses screens with lower refresh rates.

Additionally, the 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate enhances your mobile gaming experience with quicker response times, accurate touch control, and faster visual displays for a smoother gaming experience.

Genuine Eye Protection for your comfort

We understand the importance of eye protection in this digital age, and the vivo V29 5G takes it to heart. The outstanding hardware specifications of this device effectively reduce harmful blue light and screen flickering, making it the perfect companion for prolonged usage without straining your eyes.

But that’s not all; vivo has also invested in advanced software to enhance your viewing experience. The vivo V29 5G offers delicate color and brightness adjustments, ensuring that your eyes stay comfortable in various lighting conditions.

With perceivable auto optimization, the phone adapts to your surroundings, increasing eye comfort in different scenarios.

The vivo V29 5G is a visual masterpiece that cares for your eyes. Filipinos, get ready to experience the future of smartphone displays and prepare to embrace a new era of excellence.

Stay tuned for more updates on the vivo V29 5G by following vivo Philippines on website, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.