Senator Cynthia A. Villar leads the opening celebration of the International Coastal Cleanup Day at Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland (LPPWP) on Saturday.

Held annually on the third Saturday of September, this year’s ICC theme “Clean Seas For Healthy Fisheries”, emphasizes the crucial connection between ocean health and the abundance of our fisheries. Senator Villar remains optimistic that our continuous efforts will soon reflect in cleaner waters and thriving marine life.