Tuguegarao’s charm feted in China Expo

CHINESE Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian expressed confidence that the “international charm” of Tuguegarao City will further promote China and the Philippines’s bilateral cooperation as the city is expected to be a highlight of the Philippine pavilion at the 2023 China-Asean Expo (Caexpo).

In a social media post on Monday, the ambassador underscored, “As China and the Philippines share common interests in many fields, the international charm of Tuguegarao City will surely further promote the two countries’ bilateral cooperation as the Caexpo will serve as a venue to promote their special economic zones and Philippine specialty products.”

Huang said the city will be a “welcomed and charming highlight” to this year’s Philippine pavilion, as the China-Asean expo will pave the way for various investment ventures and potential partnerships with national government agencies and foreign direct investments.

“As a city focused on agriculture, agribusiness, tourism and hospitality, healthcare and medical services, education and research, and manufacturing and logistics, Tuguegarao will greatly benefit from the Expo,” the ambassador said in his post on Monday.

Leading the Philippine delegation, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that the introduction of Tuguegarao City as the country’s “City of Charm” is a “welcome highlight” to this year’s Philippine participation in Caexpo.

“The city will open its doors to various investment ventures and potential partnerships with national government agencies and direct agencies and direct foreign investment. The city is focused on generating growth in its priority sectors, such as agriculture and agribusiness, tourism and hospitality, healthcare and medical services, education and research, and manufacturing and logistics, “ Citem said in a statement last week.

The DTI’s export promotions arm said the expo runs from September 16 to 19, 2023 in Nanning, China.

According to Citem, Philippine product offerings such as durian and fresh coconut, among others, are gaining popularity in China.

“Eng Seng Food Products prides itself as the first exporter of durian which is now gaining popularity in China and other products such as fresh young coconut, and fresh frozen coconut meat and water,” Citem said.

Meanwhile, with the “ever-growing” demand for healthy natural ingredients, Citem noted that local exhibitor Brics Ventures brings to the table a “wide range” of turmeric-based drinks; while Soyuz Foods International Inc. offers calamansi concoctions.

Citem said visitors can find OneAsia Trader and Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc. with their crop and fruit-based buffet of condiments, ingredients, and snacks consisting of (dried/frozen) banana, coconut, durian, and pineapple among others.

Seafood is also available courtesy of Dataj Aquafarm, Inc.’s fresh and frozen shrimp packs.

The export promotions arm of DTI said there are 15 exhibitors on hand for the four-day event, featuring products and services in food, fashion and home, naturals, and services.

For his part, Citem Executive Director Edward L. Ferreira underscored the long-term benefits to local companies of this international exposure to export and investment opportunities.

Ferreira is “confident that the Philippines stands to further fortify its remarkable history and trade relations with China by promoting itself as a reliable sourcing destination of quality commodities through the marketing efforts of local exhibitors at the event.”

Citem said Caexpo 2023 marks the first physical attendance since 2019 of the delegation from the Philippines.

DTI’s export promotions arm said this year’s engagement is in partnership with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza).

“Peza is focused on stimulating capacity-building projects in seven priority sectors: Advanced Manufacturing; Green Ores processing; Agriculture and Blue Industries; IT services and frontier technologies; Eco-industrial park development; Science, Technology, and Innovation; and Integration of SMEs in the ecozone value chain,” Citem said.