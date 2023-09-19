PHL supports bid for ITLOS to issue advisory opinion to stop climate change

THE Philippines, which won the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, is supporting the small island nations in requiring the countries to protect the oceans and seas to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Filipino high ranking diplomats and the Office of the Solicitor General argued Tuesday for the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) issue an advisory opinion on the the obligations of the members states that sign the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Today, in ITLOS, team Philippines stood in solidarity with nations and peoples with full belief in 1982 UNCLOS and the authority of international law in forging a more unified response and just solutions to the climate crisis,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in his X post.

Small islands from the Pacific and the Caribbean — Niue, Palau, St. Lucia, Vanuatu, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Bahamas — have formed the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change (COCIS) to seek climate justice from ITLOS. Small islands are facing existential threat of rising sea levels caused by climate change.

CICOS is asking the ITLOS to issue an advisory opinion to determine the specific obligations of the 164 members of UNCLOS to “prevent, reduce and control pollution of the marine environment” and to “protect and preserve the marine environment to stop ocean warming sea level rise and acidification.”

Philippine Permanent Mission Representative to the UN in Geneva Carlos Sorreta cited UNCLOS’ preamble in Articles 192 and 193 which state that states have the obligation to protect and preserve the marine environment.”

Sorreta said the 2016 South China Sea ruling further elaborated on this obligations of the states. “The Tribunal considers it well established that Article 192 does impose a duty on states that contempt which is informed by other provisions that part dwell and other applicable rules of international law. This general obligation extends both the protection of the marine environment from future damage and preservation in the sense of maintaining or improving its present condition,” Sorreta quoted the ruling.

Aside from UNCLOS, other international agreements such as Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement and the Agreement on Biological Diversity Beyond National Jurisdiction identify ways for the global community to mitigate climate change.

“The Philippines would like to make the argument that in the field of international environmental law, various international agreements and international environmental protection build upon each other to create a normative synergy between past, present and future agreements,” Sorreta said.

China had earlier opposed the COCIS bid before ITLOS arguing that other international laws are also covering the issue of climate change.

Beijing also dismissed countries which cited the South China Arbitration ruling during the ITLOS proceedings.

“The arbitral tribunal in the South China Sea arbitration acted ultra vires, erred in fact finding, misinterpreted and perverted the law in adjudication. The so-called “awards” are null and void and should not be invoked as a legal basis acted ultra vires, erred in fact finding, misinterpreted and perverted the law in adjudication,” said Ma Xinmin of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbiration invalidated the nine-dash line claim of China over the South China Sea. It also ruled that China caused severe harm to the coral reef environment with the construction of artificial islands and violated its obligation to preserve and protect the marine environment in the disputed territory.

Image credits: CSIS/YouTube





