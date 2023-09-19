‘No room for leniency’: PBBM bares zero tolerance policy vs corrupt, abusive cops

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday vowed to enforce a “zero-tolerance” policy for corruption and human rights abuses within of the ranks of the 220,000-strong Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Mark my words: There will be no room for leniency for those who engage in acts that tarnish the reputation of our police and jeopardize the safety of our people,” the Chief Executive said during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly promoted star-rank officers of PNP in Malacañang.

He made the assurance following the government crackdown against officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) with alleged links to illegal drugs earlier this year.

During the previous administrations, the PNP was also hounded with claims of engaging in extrajudicial killings as part of the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Marcos said he wants to restore the reputation of PNP as a professional and responsive organization.

“I urge the PNP to be free from any form of corruption and abuse, so it could earn and maintain the trust, the confidence, and the admiration of our people,” the President said.

A total of 57 PNP officials took their oath before the President last Tuesday.

They include four Police Lieutenant Generals, 10 Police Major Generals, and 43 Police Brigadier Generals.

Marcos challenged the newly promoted officials to become “agents of positive change.”

“You are the face of our police force so I expect you to fulfill your duties with utmost competence, integrity, and responsibility. This, in a huge part, entails the communication of the Administration’s agenda on security, justice, and peace,” the President said.