Newport World Resorts’ Hakan Dagtas inducted into Asia-Pacific integrated resorts industry hall of honor

Renowned industry leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region gathered at the country’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destination for the inaugural IAG Academy Summit.

Founded by Inside Asian Gaming, the IAG Academy advances professionalism and education within the land-based Integrated Resort (IR) industry. The multi-day summit held at Newport World Resorts culminated with the IAG Academy IR Awards to honor the region’s key players for their excellence and contributions on September 13.

The night ended with Newport World Resorts Chief Operating Officer Hakan Dagtas being inducted into the Hall of Honors as an Industry Icon. Dagtas, a true leader in the Philippines’ IR landscape, joined the distinguished roster of honorees for his legacy as an accomplished IR professional with over 30 years of experience in both land-based and cruise-line industries. During his tenure, Newport World Resorts’ portfolio grew from a single structure gaming complex to a fully integrated leisure destination.

During a panel that brought together representatives of various IR operators from all over Asia to discuss the state of the industry, Hakan spoke of the importance of innovation for longevity, “The name of the game is innovation. Constantly elevating offers and innovating services to bring the customers to you, and build loyalty to sustain growth.”

This new accolade added to Newport World Resorts’ roster of industry awards and recognitions shine a global spotlight on the brand as it celebrates 14 successful years in the industry. This milestone anniversary also marks one year since it opened up a newer and bigger world of epic experiences as it transitioned towards a new brand.