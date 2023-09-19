New ISR plane to beef up PHL’s capability to protect territory

The newly-transferred Cessna C-208B “Grand Caravan” of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) will boost the military’s capability to secure the country’s territory and sovereign rights.

This was emphasized by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on the sidelines of the C-208B acceptance, turnover and blessing ceremonies held at Clark Air Base, Mabalacat, Pampanga Tuesday.

“This aircraft will boost our capability of patrolling our maritime seas, [and] this aircraft will boost our capability in making sure that we secure our territory and our sovereign rights,” he added.

Brawner’s views were shared by PAF commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño who was also present in the event.

“This brand new aircraft is [a] very welcome addition to our intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance [ISR] capability: it will also boost our capability in missions of law enforcement, terrorism and maritime domain awareness,” he added.

With this latest C-208B now in the PAF inventory, the number of this type of aircraft in its service is now at three.

Parreño also said the C-208B will also be useful in rapid damage assessment missions during the aftermath of calamities or disasters.

“And during humanitarian assistance and disaster response, this aircraft will also be useful particularly in aftermath [of] disasters…and so that we could assess the damage during calamities,” the PAF chief noted.

This C-208B is a grant from the US and is described as an ISR plane.

The 208B has a cruising speed of around 170 knots and has a range of over 1,000 nautical miles and is capable of transporting eight to nine persons, including the pilot.

The first two C-20Bs were turned over to PAF on July 27, 2017 and are part of a $33 million package through the US National Defense Authorization Act Building Partnership Capacity Program.

This program seeks to provide equipment and training to improve Philippine counterterrorism response capability.