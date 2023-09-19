NBI nabs 3 suspects selling registered SIM cards online

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced Tuesday the arrest of three individuals in Pasay City after they were allegedly caught selling registered subscriber identity module (SIM) cards on social-media platform Facebook.

The suspects were identified as Beverly Cruz, Keone Gabrielle Lebumfacil and Aljon Christian Reyes.

Cruz was presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Pasay, while Lebumfacil and Reyes were presented for inquest before the Office of the City Prosecutor, Las Piñas City.

They are facing charges for alleged violation of Sec.7 of RA 11934 (SIM Registration Act) in relation to Sec.6 and Sec.4 (a) (5) (i) (aa) of RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

They were arrested in an operation conducted by NBI authorities based on information that several individuals were selling registered SIM cards on Facebook, particularly on the SIM Card Philippines Buying and Selling Group.

The NBI said registered SIM cards are allegedly being used for fraudulent purposes, such as online scams.

In the said Facebook group, the NBI said a person using the account name Nopce Naldz commented to one of the post saying that he was selling 1,000 pieces of registered SIM cards.

In a negotiation with an NBI poseur customer, Nopce Naldz said that he had 2,100 pieces of registered SIM cards at the price of P10 each.

The poseur customer agreed to meet with the said person at a convenience store in Clemente Jose Street Apelo Cruz Extension, Malibay, Pasay City.

It was Cruz who arrived at the meeting place to transact with the poseur buyer.

Cruz gave the poseur buyer three SIM cards for verification but only one was found to be registered, while the other two were unregistered.

Cruz told the poseur buyer that she brought only 560 SIM cards and considering that some SIM cards were found to be unregistered, she opted for a partial payment of P1,000 to be sent to her GCash account.

After confirming receipt of payment, the NBI-Cybercrime Division placed Cruz under arrest.

Meanwhile, another Facebook account with the name Armando Samling made several posts advertising thousands of registered SIM cards for sale.

In a conversation with the poseur customer, Samling said that he has 5,000 pieces of registered SIM cards on hand at P30 each.

After reaching an agreement, Samling told the poseur buyer that he would only deal with a delivery rider for the pick up of the SIM cards and would not meet with the buyer.

The poseur delivery rider was sent to Pilar Road, Las Piñas City where Lebumfacil and Reyes were placed under arrest after receiving P2,000 as payment for the registered SIM cards.

A total of 1,023 SIM cards from different telco networks were seized in the said operations.

Some were verified to be registered, while some were unregistered, deactivated, or expired.

The SIM Card Registration Act, which was signed into law on December 10, 2022 was enacted to curb cybercriminal activities associated with unregistered SIM cards, such as text frauds, smishing, phishing, identity theft and others.