Malaysia Week 2023 celebrates ‘Endless Discoveries: This is Malaysia’ in Makati City

The street of Paseo de Roxas, Makati City recently came alive with the vibrant colors, flavors, and cultural richness of Malaysia as the much-anticipated Malaysia Week 2023 kicked off last September 16, 2023.

Themed ‘Endless Discoveries: This is Malaysia’, the 10am to 10pm event ran for last weekend and promised an immersive experience into the heart of Malaysia’s diverse culture, showcasing its traditions, cuisine, products, and more.

The event’s Opening Ceremony on Saturday took place at 10:00 AM, beginning with the resonating notes of Malaysia’s national anthem, ‘Negaraku’, setting the stage for a day filled with excitement and cultural extravaganza.

Mr. Suhaimi Abu Hassan Shari Deputy Director of International Promotions-ASEAN Tourism Malaysia, opened the program and shared insights into the rich tapestry of Malaysian tourism.

This was followed by the welcome address by His Excellency Dato’ Ambassador Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Anthony, the Malaysian Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, reinforcing the strong bonds between the two nations. Representing the Philippines will be Ms. Shereen Gail C. Yu-Pamintuan, Undersecretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT), who shared her thoughts on the significance of cultural exchange events like Malaysia Week.

The opening ceremony also featured a captivating performance of a multi-cultural dance by Seri Cindai Tari and Cindai Cilik Tari, an in-house cultural dance group, followed by a tour of the event site.

Malaysia Week’s Programme was packed with exciting activities for visitors to experience throughout the day. Apart from the usual offerings of delicious Malaysian food, patrons also found various authentic Malaysian products on offer.

Attendees will have the chance to witness the art of making Teh Tarik, a Malaysian ‘special-tea’, through a live demo by staff from Berjaya Hotel Makati. Lucky visitors can win special prizes in the Ultimate Teh Tarik Challenge.

The afternoon will bring more excitement with fun games and culinary demonstrations, including the making of the ever-popular Roti Canai. A fashion show will spotlight the elegance of Malaysian attire, followed by a unique Batik Sarong Styling competition.

In the evening, visitors took part in fun quizzes, cultural dance showcases, and participated in the Just Dance – Cultural Dance Challenge.

Malaysia Week 2023 is an opportunity for everyone to explore and experience the essence of Malaysia, its traditions, and its people. With a captivating blend of culinary offerings, entertainment, interactive activities, and cultural performances, the fun-filled event was indeed a memorable occasion for visitors of all ages.