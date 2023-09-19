House okays revised MUP pension bill on 2nd reading

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on second reading the proposed Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Pension System Act, a priority bill of the Marcos administration.

Ad Hoc Committee on the MUP Pension System Chairman and Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda said this reform reduces the unfunded liabilities of the MUP pension system from estimates of as high as P14 trillion to just P3.4 trillion.

“I think a credit rating upgrade will follow its enactment,” he said.

Lawmakers approved House Bill 8969 through viva voce voting.

Under the bill, new entrants shall contribute 9 percent of their monthly compensation as personal shares, and the national government shall provide 12 percent as its share.

The measure said the pension of retired MUP and the survivorship pension of qualified survivors shall be subject to an automatic indexation at a rate not exceeding 100 percent of the increase in the base pay of the MUP in active service holding the same rank during the same year.

Provided that for the first 10 years from the effectivity of this proposal, there shall be a guaranteed annual adjustment in the base pay of active MUP of 3 percent.

The bill said there shall be two trust funds—the AFP Trust fund and the Uniformed Personnel Services Trust Fund.

The military and uniformed personnel trust fund committee, created under this proposal, may increase the retirement benefits herein provided by not more than 1.5 percent of the retirement benefit within a given year, when the financial sustainability of such an increase is supported by an actuarial study.

Under the bill, military personnel shall be compulsorily retired from service, in accordance with Section 6 of Republic Act 11709, as amended by Section 2 of Republic Act 11939, under at least one of the following conditions: upon reaching 57 years of age, or upon accumulation of 30 years of satisfactory active service, whichever comes later; or for key officers, upon completion of a tour of duty, or upon relief by the President.