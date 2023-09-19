DOJ to recommend filing of case vs China over destruction of maritime environment in WPS

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday said the Department of Justice (DOJ) will recommend to Malacañang the filing of cases against China for the destruction of coral reefs and harvesting of corals in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

At a press briefing, Remulla said he would discuss with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin soon the position of the justice department on the poaching of coral in the WPS , which he branded as an “evil act.”

“With or without territorial dispute the destruction of the environment is a sin against humanity. So, it’s a very good case to file on behalf of the Philippines for the sake of humanity itself,” Remulla stressed.

Remulla noted that sufficient evidence have been gathered over the years to support the filing of a case against China.

“It’s a very ripe case for adjudication. I think we can go on and tap the best legal experts in the country to help us. We have access to the best environmental lawyers. We will pursue these cases against China because we have a lot of evidence,” Remulla pointed out.

The destruction of the marine environments within the country’s exclusive economic zones are being blamed on Chinese maritime militia vessels.

“This has been happening for many years but the documentation stated a few years ago. The last few months we were able to get more documentation on this matter,” the DOj chief added.

The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), has repeatedly and consistently raised concerns over ecologically harmful activities conducted by foreign entities in the West Philippine Sea.

Image credits: ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP





