DOJ: Criminal complaint already filed vs. members of ‘Socorro cult’

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday disclosed that a criminal complaint against 13 members of the so-called “Socorro cult” have been filed before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Surigao del Norte for their alleged involvement in sexual exploitation of children in the province.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla made the revelation in response to the privilege speech of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday accusing the cult of victimizing over 1,000 children since 2019.

Hontiveros said the cult started as a civic organization called Socorro Bayanihan Services led by a certain Jey Rence or “Senior Agila.”

The cult, according to Hontiveros, has been engaged in the practice of child marriage and abusing children as young as 15 years old.

Remulla, however, said a complaint had been filed against Jey Rence Quilario, the alleged leader of the group, and nine others last June 1, 2023 before the Surigao prosecutor’s office.

Other respondents in the complaint are Mamerto Galanida, Karren Sanico, Janete Ajoc, Wenefredo Buntad, Giovanni Leogin Lasala, Ibrahim Adlao, Jovelito Atchecoso, Sergio Cubillan and Daryl Buntad, Jonry Elandag, Yure Gary Portilio and Florence Quiban.

Among the complainants were Municipal Mayor of Socorro, Surigao del Norte Riza Rafonselle Timcang, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Chien Cen Dizon, and the NBI-Caraga regional Office represented by agent Ace Ramoso.

They are accused of qualified trafficking under Section 4, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, kidnapping and serious illegal detention under Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), violating of R.A. 11596 also known as an Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage and Imposing Penalties Thereof, violating of R.A. 7610 also known as Special Protection of Children Against Abuse Exploitation and Discrimination.

The alleged crimes were committed in Sitio Kapihan, Barangay Sering, Socorro, Surigao del Norte.

Remulla said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been asked to conduct further investigation and case build-up to determine possible criminal culpabilities of the other members of the cult.

“We will ask the NBI to further investigate this and we will file charges against all those involved [in the sexual exploitation of children],” Remulla said.

“This problem about the youth being sexually exploited is a real problem in the whole country,” he acknowledged.

DOJ spokesman, Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV said the complaint against the 13 cult members filed before the provincial prosecutor has not moved due to a series of motions to inhibit the prosecutors filed by the respondents.

Thus, Clavano said they are now mulling the transfer of the cases to the DOJ for disposition.

“From the privilege speech of Senator Risa Hontiveros, it has brought light to this case. Now it has reached the level of national importance, it is right to be transferred already. So, we’re looking at the possibility of transferring these cases here at the DOJ,” Clavano said.