Co, Quimbo outline priorities of 2024 proposed national budget

AS the 2024 budget deliberations start, the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday assured the public that the country’s post-pandemic recovery would continue to be the national budget’s main focus next year.

Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, chairman of the House appropriations committee, said in his sponsorship speech of House Bill 8990, or the General Appropriations Bill, that the national expenditure program for 2024 was crafted to support post-pandemic recovery and shield the economy from external headwinds and inflationary pressures.

“Post-pandemic recovery continues to be the budget’s main focus, while aiming towards the promised future of an inclusive and sustainable economy,” said Co.

“Indeed, Covid-19 tested our resilience, strained our health-care system, and affected our economy . . . And we continue to face the pressing issues like climate change, income inequality and health-care disparities,” he added.

Co said the P5.786 trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) for next year would include a budget of P1.748 trillion for debt payments and other expenditure that are automatically appropriated by law.

He said the general appropriations of P4.020 trillion are 9.5 percent higher compared to 2023, while the P281.9 billion earmarked, as unprogrammed funds are 65 percent lower versus the amount set for this year.

“The key priorities of the 2023 GAA (General Appropriations Act) are still education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, social welfare, and many others,” said Co.

The Philippines’s outstanding debt at the end of 2024 is projected to reach P15.841 trillion as the Marcos administration is set to borrow more money to bankroll the national government’s record-high P5.768 trillion budget for next year.

The 2024 NEP, as submitted by the Department of Budget and Management, indicated that the expected national government’s debt stock by end-2024 is P1.218 trillion higher than the projected P14.623 trillion of outstanding debt by the end of this year.

The 2024 national budget will be funded through a combination of 53 percent revenue and 43 percent debt paper issuances. Of the total P2.46 trillion in borrowings planned for next year, 75 percent will be sourced from the domestic capital market to better manage the debt.

“The timely passage of this measure is not just an obligation but our solemn responsibility,” he said.

“The internal target of the House is to complete floor debates on HB 8990 and transmit it to the Senate within two weeks. This would allow senators ample time to craft their version of the budget and get a final version signed by President Marcos into law before Christmas Day,” he added.

Sound basis

For her part, House Committee on Appropriations senior vice chairperson Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo also assured that the macroeconomic assumptions adopted in the 2024 GAA are with sound basis.

According to Quimbo, the 2024 national budget sets aside resources for programs critical to accelerating the nation’s growth, such as investments in education, transportation, and infrastructure.

“Other programs focus on ensuring that prices of basic goods are in check, thus enhancing our food security. Meanwhile, social protection programs are being strengthened to ensure that households cope with economic shocks, such as illness and job loss. We need the economy to grow so we can meet our revenue targets, support our spending plans, narrow down our deficit, and reduce our debt burden over time,” she said.

But Quimbo admitted that there are current challenges preventing the country from meeting its 2023 targets.

“Yet, it is not an easy task to defend such parameters considering that the Philippine economy faces external headwinds. Global core inflation continues to be stubbornly high, even in advanced economies. Our biggest trading partners, namely, the US and China, are themselves facing domestic economic problems.

Quimbo said it is also crucial to ensure that essential programs receive adequate funding without causing long-term economic setbacks.

“We are deficit spending. Our revenues are not sufficient to fund our expenditures. Our fiscal space is limited. Every sector has more needs than what the government can presently fund. So in the end, we must prioritize. We must prioritize to address the pressing needs of today and to chart the path towards a greater future. This is the importance of the macroeconomic assumptions we adopt for the 2024 national budget,” she added.

“As members of Congress endowed with the power of the purse, our undertaking for the next 2 weeks is of utmost importance. The choices we make today will resonate through generations, shaping the Philippines of tomorrow. I urge every honorable member of this Congress to approach this budget with the full weight of that responsibility, to engage actively, to ask important questions, and most importantly, to prioritize our nation’s welfare above all else,” Quimbo said.

The lower chamber is eyeing to finish the plenary debates on the P5.786-trillion national budget on September 27.