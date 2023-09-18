Senate on-track to pass law designating maritime areas

THE Senate is maintaining its momentum to pass a law designating maritime areas where the Philippines can exercise sovereignty and jurisdiction.

This developed amid fresh tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and increasing concern over the impact on food security of restrictions imposed by foreign forces in the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The optimism that the Senate can soon consolidate nine pending bills and approve a single, coherent measure follows last week’s holding of the first meeting of the Upper House’s Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones chaired by Sen. Francis Tolentino.

Tolentino said they earlier approved Senate Resolution 76, which creates the “Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones” that will have jurisdiction to study and report related matters—including measures relating to archipelagic baselines, maritime zones, archipelagic sea lanes, and other incidental matters.

“[It comes in the wake of tensions in the WPS, heightened concerns of increasing prices in food, and recent] announcements of the rise in electricity prices,” the senator explained. “It is timely, then, that the Senate of the Philippines provide the necessary support for our fellow workers in the government and the executive branch in order to better secure the benefits of the vast Philippine maritime zones, including our territorial sea…and the large, [EEZ].”

His push during the hearing drew strong support from peers, notably Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Robinhood Padilla.

Phil. maritime zones

FOR Gatchalian, the passage of a legislation establishing Philippine maritime zones would strengthen and help enforce the country’s claim over the WPS, as affirmed by the United Nations’ Permanent Court of Arbitration’s 2016 ruling.

Such a measure, once enacted, will be reinforcing the landmark arbitral victory that the Philippines secured against China that invalidated Beijing’s so-called “nine/10-dash line” claim over the WPS.

Gatchalian just filed Senate Bill 2394, or “The Philippine Maritime Zones Act,” intended to delineate the country’s maritime zones and unify domestic laws on maritime domain through the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

“In effect, the 2016 arbitral ruling will be enshrined in our laws, and this is going to be one of the strongest signals to the world that we are asserting sovereignty, [our EEZ], and our sovereign rights in the region,” Gatchalian insisted.

According to him, declaring the country’s maritime zone boundaries would mean the country would be fortifying the geographical extent of its maritime domain. He said the enactment of local laws would enforce the country’s compliance with Unclos, thus enabling the country to enjoy the rights and benefits of the convention.

Under the Gatchalian bill, the country’s maritime zones will comprise internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, EEZ, and continental shelf in accordance with international law.

To enhance the Philippines’s national security while protecting its economic and environmental interests, Gatchalian likewise has filed another bill seeking the designation of the country’s archipelagic lanes.

Nine bills vs ‘9-dashes’

MEANWHILE, Padilla said in Filipino that there are currently nine bills in the Senate on the topic.

If enacted, they will provide necessary flexibility in the adoption of subsequent laws appropriate to the country’s rights, policies, and obligations in maritime zones.

Padilla noted that, according to the arbitral court’s ruling, China has no valid claim to the total area by way of its “nine/10-dash line,” and the Philippines is entitled to its entire 200 nautical-mile EEZ and continental shelf.