PHL and Singapore vow enhanced tie up to address global challenges

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sought to strengthen the country’s ties with Singapore during his “promising” talk with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong over the weekend.

The meeting was held on Sunday during his dinner with the Prime Minister Lee and Deputy Prime Minister Wong.

“Our countries can expect enhanced collaboration on multiple fronts to address common global challenge,” the President said in his post in his social media accounts.

Malacañang did not disclose the details of the said collaborations as of this writing.

After the dinner, Marcos attended the Formula One Grand Prix 2023 in Singapore.

“Later in the evening, we watched Ferrari clinch the podium at the F1 Grand Prix,” the President said.

The event capped his five-day “working visit” in Singapore.

During the said trip, he delivered a speech at the Milken Institute’s Asia Summit, where urged companies to invest in the Philippines.

He was also able to secure an P11-billion investment pledge from Singapore-based multinational technology company, Dyson Ltd. as well as the plan of Malaysian retail specialist Valiram Group to expand it operations in the country.

It was Marcos’ third visit to Singapore since he assumed the presidency.

The first was for state visit from September 6 to 7, 2022, while the second was the President’s attendance of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 last October.