Negros Oriental BSKE to push through under ‘tight’ Comelec control

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Monday that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Negros Oriental will push through on October 30.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia, however, said Negros Oriental would be placed under Comelec control. This means that Comelec has control over law enforcement agencies, and supervision over officials and employees.

A consultation was held in June regarding the possible postponement of BSKE in the province, following the assassination of late Governor Roel Degamo.

Despite the recent political violence in the province, calls for postponement were rejected.

Another election will take place in Negros Oriental this year: the December 9 special elections that will fill the vacant seat of expelled Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves. Teves, who is facing multiple murder charges in connection to the killing of Degamo.