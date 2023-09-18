Joe Lipa, men’s baseball team to Hangzhou grace PSA Forum

THE men’s baseball team bound for the 19th Asian Games will grace the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday before departure for Hangzhou in China.

Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) secretary-general Pepe Munoz along with members of the team, are going to discuss their campaign in the Asian Games where the games start on October 1.

The forum starts at 10 a.m.

The other part of the public sports program will feature legendary basketball coach Joe Lipa and co-author Peter Regalado Lopez. They will talk about the newly-published 280-page “Basketball 101.”

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, MILO, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The forum will take a three-week break to give way to the country’s campaign in the Asian Games.

The session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.